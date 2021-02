Human remains found on Hollins University campus

The Roanoke County Police Department is conducting an investigation at Hollins University after human remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon on the campus. Police Department personnel will be on-site through tomorrow.

There appears to be no connection to the University. Hollins University is cooperating with the Police Department and notified their students, faculty and staff of the police presence on campus.

No further information is available at this time.