Winter Storm Watch heading this way tomorrow night

The National Weather Service has announced the City of Roanoke is under a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of 1/4″ to 1/2″ are possible. Impacts to the area could include power outages, tree damage, and hazardous road conditions. The City reminds residents to take the following precautions for winter weather conditions: