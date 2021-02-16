Winter Storm Watch heading this way tomorrow night

The National Weather Service has announced the City of Roanoke is under a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of 1/4″ to 1/2″ are possible. Impacts to the area could include power outages, tree damage, and hazardous road conditions. The City reminds residents to take the following precautions for winter weather conditions:
- Know before you go — be cautious as you travel, check 511 (VDOT) for the most up to date road conditions.
- Tune in to local TV and radio stations for the latest weather advisories and information.
- Charge your cell phone and make sure your power outage kit is stocked in case of an outage. (Don’t forget your pets needs!)
- Check on your elderly or at-risk neighbors to make sure they are prepared for the snow, ice, or possible outages.