AEP program helps Rescue Mission upgrade lighting

Its a little bit brighter – and more efficient – at the Roanoke Rescue Mission and at the Mission’s Donation Center these days. That’s due to Appalachian Power’s “Take-Charge-VA Small Business Direct Install Program”, which has covered 100 percent of the costs for new LED lighting at the Mission, where Kevin Berry (pictured at left with AEP’s Kevin Brown) is the Community Outreach and Marketing Manager.

The TakeChargeVA program will cover 100 percent of the conversion costs for many smaller businesses and a percentage for larger ones. The AEP’s conversion from fluorescent tubes to LED lighting was worth more than $13,000. Brown says the Rescue Mission and donation center energy savings over the course of a year should cover the costs of powering 7 typical residential homes.