Local COVID numbers today

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports 1477 new positive COVID tests between Friday and Saturday 10am statewide. Locally 19 new cases, 8 hospitalizations and 2 deaths in Roanoke City, 30 cases 4 new hospitalizations and 9th deaths in Roanoke County, 19 new cases in Botetourt County, 2 new cases and 2 new hospitalizations in Salem.