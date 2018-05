Local Colors Festival includes raffle fundraiser

The annual Local Colors Festival is this Saturday at Elmwood Park from 11 to 5, kicking off with the Parade of Nations. Corporate sponsorships are harder to come by these days so executive director Beth Lutjen says they will sell 1 and 5 dollar raffle tickets – with some big prizes offered. Local Colors does receive a grant from Roanoke City and has year-round programs in addition to the popular 1-day festival. Hear much more from our live interview with Beth Lutjen on the link below:

5-16 Beth Lutjen-Local Colors