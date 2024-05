Local Colors Festival: 60 years of Sister Cities and K-Pop

The Local Colors Festival is just around the corner and as WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports, this year’s celebration includes a delegation from Wonju, South Korea.

The 2024 Local Colors Festival will have everything you’ve come to expect: international cuisine, traditional dances and merchandise. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports it also celebrates a Sister City milestone.

