Local artistic couple create surprising new best-seller item
Published
August 11, 2022
|
By
Taylor Sherrill
While a local artistic couple focuses on painting murals, they also specialize in an oddly popular best-seller item: toilet paintings. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story.
