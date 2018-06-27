Little Pink House movie on eminent domain draws big crowd

An almost-full auditorium at the Grandin Theatre last night, for a screening of “Little Pink House” about the infamous Kelo versus City of New London eminent domain case that went to the Supreme Court in 2005. An attorney representing the Terrys who was also on hand for the movie and a panel discussion that followed says the national non-profit law firm Institute for Justice is looking at MVP and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline for possible further legal action. Minor Terry was there last night – she and her mother “Red” protested the Mountain Valley Pipeline easement on their Bent Mountain property by tree-sitting for over a month:

