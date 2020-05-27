Liberty president designs Northam blackface face mask

| By

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Junior has repeatedly criticized Governor Ralph Northam’s actions that required the school to close all in-person instruction after Spring Break in March. Today, Falwell combined that with his disapproval of Northam’s recently-announced mandate to wear face masks in indoor public areas with a face mask he says is of his own design. On his Twitter account, Falwell shows a mask with Northam’s controversial medical school yearbook blackface photo on it. Falwell writes in his tweet: “I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own. If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!”