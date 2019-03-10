Liberty men punch ticket to NCAA tourney

(from Liberty.edu) For the fourth time in school history, Liberty is going to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed Flames defeated the No. 1 seed Lipscomb 74-68 to claim the ASUN Championship. (The Flames are heard in Roanoke on our sister station WPLY 610am and 101.1fm)

Liberty is the first league team to win the ASUN Final in its debut tournament since the 1997-98 season. The Flames (28-6, 14-2 ASUN) now have tied their school record with 28 wins on the season. Liberty’s Lovell Cabbil Jr., Caleb Homesley and Scottie James were named to the ASUN All-Tournament team, while James was also named the ASUN Tournament Most Valuable Player.