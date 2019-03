Chris’s Coffee & Custard will be a unique shop in several ways

The Woodrum family in Roanoke includes some high-achievers – Josh Woodrum is a pro quarterback who has been with several NFL teams, while his younger brother Chris is overcoming his own challenges and getting ready to help run a business that should open by June. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

3-11 Chris Coffee Wrap#1-WEB