Liberty going back to the Big Dance

(from Liberty.edu) Liberty is headed back to the NCAA Tournament after defeating Lipscomb 73-57 in the ASUN Championship in front of an ASUN Championship record crowd of 7,728 fans in the final game at the Vines Center. Liberty is now 30-4 this season as the Flames are back-to-back ASUN Champions for the first time in school history. Caleb Homesley was named the MVP of the ASUN Tournament while Darius McGhee and Scottie James were named to the All-Tournament Team