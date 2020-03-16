LewsGale limits visitors at all its area hospitals

NEWS RELEASE: Salem, VA. (Mar.16, 2020) – To reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, all LewisGale Regional Health System facilities – including LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, and LewisGale Medical Center – are taking the following precautions to protect our patients and visitors.

Patients (age 16 and older) are limited to one adult visitor at a time during new visiting hours (6:00 am to 8:00 pm).

Overnight patients are limited to one adult visitor in the following areas: Pediatrics Mother/infant Labor and delivery Pre- & post-surgery (patient advocates) End-of-life



ER Patients are limited to one adult visitor (age 16 and older).

Visitors 16 years old and under are restricted.

Hospital staff will pre-screen all visitors (using standard pre-screening questions) and may require visitors to wear masks. All visitors will be required to wear an identifying armband indicating they have been screened.

Individuals with respiratory symptoms or other risk factors for COVID-19, such as travel or exposure, will be asked to refrain from visiting.

Visitors will be asked to refrain from visiting and utilize alternative methods of communication with patients who are under observation or test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Exceptions may be made for extenuating circumstances.

We appreciate the cooperation and help in maintaining a safe environment for our patients. We continue to work in partnership with our local Public Health Office, the Virginia Department of Health, and the CDC and will provide updates as necessary.