LewisGale Medical Center launches a nurse-midwives program

LewisGale Medical Center in Salem has just launched a nurse-midwives program, where women seeking to deliver their baby with less medical intervention can do so in a hospital setting that provides a safety net during labor if it is needed. Three Certified Nurse Midwives head up the new service. The hospital-based nurse-midwives program at LewisGale is the first of its kind in the Roanoke Valley. Kris Conrad is the director:

