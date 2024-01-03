LewisGale Hospital Montgomery will stop delivering babies

Recruiting full-time OB/GYNs to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has been challenging in recent years and we have made the difficult decision to temporarily discontinue obstetrics services at LewisGale Montgomery, effective April 1, 2024. At this time, it is in the best interest of our patients to deliver their babies at our sister facility, LewisGale Medical Center, which delivers more than 1,200 babies each year. Its newly opened Level II neonatal intensive care unit treats medically-fragile, premature infants and full-term newborns with infections, breathing difficulties, growth restrictions, and maternal health concerns.

LewisGale Medical Center is ready to support LewisGale Hospital Montgomery’s obstetric patients with the highest-quality labor and delivery care. While we will no longer deliver babies at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, patients can receive gynecological care, as well as pre-and-postnatal care, at LewisGale Physicians.