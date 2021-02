Let’s Go … River Turtles?

No longer a short-season A-Ball affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Pulaski baseball team that plays at Calfee Park will now be known as the Pulaski River Turtles. The Appalachian League has now been transformed into a wooden bat summer league for college players. The season in Pulaski opens June 5th. Other teams in the 10-team circuit include the Bristol State Liners and the Burlington Sock Puppets.