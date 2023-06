LEAP has its own home on Patterson Avenue

| By

With help from American Rescue Plan funding the Local Environmental Agriculture Project – or LEAP, which operates several seasonal farmers markets to support growers and a mobile unit, has opened a renovated headquarters on Patterson Avenue SW, the LEAP Hub. The LEAP Hub, which cut the ribbon today, includes a community room, cold and dry storage for food products and warehouse space. Local developer Brent Cochran is a LEAP board member: