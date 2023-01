Leadership lessons author learned from her father told in new book

| By

The stories in Penny Edwards Blue’s book, “A Time to Protest”: Leadership Lessons from My Father Who Survived the Segregated South for 99 Years” help shape her and her 10 siblings lives. She is hoping they will inspire a new generation to work for change by demanding respect in their daily lived. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.