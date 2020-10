Lawmakers pass compassionate release bill for terminally ill prisoners

One of the bills passed in the General Assembly special session would allow more prisoners deemed terminally ill to be granted “compassionate release”. Under current state law, inmates believed to have less than three months to live may petition the Virginia Parole Board for early release. This bill would expand the time frame to 12 months, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

