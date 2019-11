Lawmaker would like more details on Freight Car America shutdown in Roanoke

| By

US Senator Tim Kaine weighed in on the closing of the Freight Car America shop in Roanoke, where production has ended. He’s one of several lawmakers that is asking Freight Car America for answers, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

11-14 Kaine Frieght Car Wrap#1-WEB