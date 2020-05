Latest Coronavirus numbers from VDH

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports 23,196 cases of coronavirus as of this morning. That’s up from 22,342 reported Friday. 1,110 of Saturday’s cases are listed as “probable.” There are 827 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 812 reported Friday, and 3,164 people have been hospitalized. 136,039 people have been tested.