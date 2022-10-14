Late-summer rains boost this year’s fall foliage colors

| By

If you are planning on a fall foliage drive, this year’s colors look to be especially vibrant — and in most cases, the peak weekends are drawing near. The main reason experts say the colors are especially sharp this year: plenty of rainfall from late summer into early fall. Virginia Tech Professor of Forest Biology John Seiler says the best colors in our immediate region are likely not this weekend, but the next two to follow, but if you head for higher territory like neighboring parts of West Virginia, the changes come sooner. Wherever you go, he says, it looks like a very good year. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: