Late night shooting last night is not fatal

(from Roanoke PD) On November 19 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Roanoke Police were on routine patrol in the area near 18th Street and Grayson Avenue NW when they heard a series of gunshots nearby. As officers began to respond, they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Lafayette Blvd NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the front porch of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting took place in the backyard of the residence. Officers located property damage consistent with a shooting to the residence and a vehicle in the backyard. No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation.