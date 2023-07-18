Driver shot in Roanoke

| By

A driver suffering from gunshot wounds received first-aid before ultimately being sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Roanoke Police say the victim was discovered in a car just after 11 pm last night near Gilmer Rd. and Gainesboro Ave. NW. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Liberty Rd. NW. No arrests have been made so far.

From Roanoke Police Department 7/18/23 — On July 17 at approximately 11:07 P.M, officers encountered a vehicle driver near Gilmer Rd. and Gainesboro Ave. NW suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately administered first aid to control bleeding until Roanoke Fire and EMS arrived to assume care of the victim. The victim was transported to RMH for treatment of non-life threatening wounds. Officers determined that the location of the incident to be in the 2000 block of Liberty Rd NW. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.