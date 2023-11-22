Late night fatal shooting on Orange Avenue

(from Roanoke PD) On November 21 at approximately 10:50 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Orange Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male lying in the roadway with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased on scene.

Officers and detectives located evidence on scene that identified the suspect as Jacob K. Foskey, 44 of Roanoke. Foskey and the victim were known to one another, and it is believed that this shooting stemmed from an altercation between the victim, another individual, and Foskey.

Officers immediately began searching for Foskey, ultimately locating his vehicle and performing a traffic stop. Foskey was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with detectives. Foskey was charged with Second Degree Murder regarding this offense.