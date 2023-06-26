Late night fatal shooting in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On June 25 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 18th Street NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive juvenile male victim inside a residence with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the teenager deceased on scene.

Details about what led to this incident are limited at this time. Responding officers located property damage to the outside of the residence that is consistent with a shooting. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made.