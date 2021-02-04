UPDATE: State Police say a suspect is in custody after a high-speed pursuit ended with his car becoming stuck in a drainage ditch. Officials say members of a drug trafficking task force spotted him and called in units in efforts to make an arrest, but the suspect tried to elude them at high speeds. Police say the suspect couldn’t handle the turn from Franklin Road onto Brandon Avenue, and the car got stuck in the drainage ditch. Officers found him hiding in a nearby dumpster and took him into custody.