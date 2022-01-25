One person injured after shooting at Roanoke apartment complex

(update 1/25 10am) On January 24, 2022 at approximately 6:00 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911

Center advised Roanoke Police of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Highland Farm Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Further details about this incident are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made. This remains an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: WDBJ-7 is reporting there is a large police presence this morning at the Countryside Estates on Highland Farm Road, near William Fleming Highschool, in Northwest Roanoke after one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. No suspect is in custody at this time.