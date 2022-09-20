Laminations company to establish new facility in Roanoke County

North American Specialty Laminations will invest $2 million to establish a mid-Atlantic operation in southwest Roanoke County. The company’s new 57,000 square foot production facility – in an existing structure – will be located on Benois Road just off Starkey Road, behind the Steel Services building. The County helped NASL identify their new home and also leveraged state funding to be used for workforce training. The project is expected to create 44 new jobs.

From Governor Youngkin’s Office – RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that North American Specialty Laminations LLC (“NASL”), the North American leader in differentiated lamination solutions to the building products industry, will invest $2 million to establish a mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County. The company’s new 57,000-square-foot production facility will be located at 5185 Benois Road and will serve NASL’s East/Southeast customers. The project will create 44 new jobs.

“North American Specialty Laminations’ decision to establish its mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County reinforces the many advantages leading manufacturers can find in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Advanced manufacturing companies are a strong cluster in the region, which offers the skilled workforce and higher education connections to guarantee a robust talent pipeline for the future. We look forward to supporting NASL as they ramp up in the Commonwealth.”

“We are excited to welcome North American Specialty Laminations to Virginia, where the company can extend its reach to mid-Atlantic markets from its new Roanoke County operation while boosting the regional economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “NASL is a strong addition to the Roanoke region’s booming manufacturing industry and will benefit from abundant utilities, lower electric rates, and a strong and dedicated workforce.”

“With our extensive analysis, we selected Virginia for its consistent pro-business stance, progressive supporting programs, and skilled workforce in the greater Roanoke area,” said Doug Rende, CEO of North American Specialty Laminations.

“Roanoke County fosters an environment where manufacturing companies thrive,” said Paul Mahoney, Chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “North American Specialty Laminations’ decision to establish its mid-Atlantic operation confirms Roanoke’s building industry sector, the strength of our transportation logistics, and the reliability of a skilled workforce. We are pleased to welcome NASL to the valley’s diverse manufacturing community.”

“We are glad NASL chose to make this substantial investment in Roanoke County,” said Senator David R. Suetterlein.

“I am thrilled that North American Specialty Laminations is bringing new opportunities to 44 individuals in Roanoke County,” said Delegate Joseph P. McNamara. “The pro-jobs, pro-growth agenda of Governor Youngkin and state leadership is paying dividends, and it is great to see tangible results right here in the 8th District. I’d like to welcome NASL to Roanoke, and I wish them great success.”

Since 1999, North American Specialty Laminations LLC has been the trusted source for innovative lamination solutions to the global building products industries. NASL is a profile wrapping and specialty manufacturing company serving the window, door, cabinet, furniture, and architectural millwork industries. With headquarters in Osseo, Wisconsin and production locations serving all U.S. and Canadian regions, NASL is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity investment firm Building Industry Partners (BIP).

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County to secure the project for Virginia and will support North American Specialty Laminations’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.