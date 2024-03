Kitley out for Hokies with torn ACL

For two weeks Virginia Tech women’s basketball fans have been wondering – would All-American center Liz Kitley be recovered from an apparent knee injury in time for the NCAA post-season tournament. This morning a day ahead of the Hokies opening round game versus Marshall – head coach Kenny Brooks delivered some bad news. Brooks revealed that Kitley tore her ACL. Its “all hands on deck,” says Brooks for tomorrow’s game against Marshall, which WFIR will air at 3:30.