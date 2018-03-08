Killough to retire as Roanoke County school superintendent

| By

(Roanoke County Schools release) Dr. Greg Killough, Superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools, announced March 8 that he will retire at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. Dr. Killough became the superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools in July 2015 having previously served as the superintendent for Caroline County Public Schools in Caroline County since July 2008. Before that, Dr. Killough served as superintendent in Wise County Public Schools, teacher and coach in Warrenton and Virginia Beach, assistant principal in Virginia Beach, high school principal in Campbell County, supervisor of a Regional Adult Education program for the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, and Lynchburg City Schools, an assistant superintendent for Instruction in Franklin County, and an adjunct professor at Ferrum College and the University of Virginia.

Jason Moretz, Chairman of the Roanoke County School Board, expressed his thanks to Dr. Killough for his service to the school system, “We are in a better place now than we were three years ago and that’s due to Dr. Killough,” he said. “Under Dr. Killough’s leadership, we were able to implement the largest single pay raise in the history of the school system in 2015. His passion for instruction is evident on a daily basis and I thank him for his leadership,” Moretz added.

In announcing his retirement, Dr. Killough gave the following comments to the Roanoke County School Board: Over 3 years ago, my wife and I were looking at new career options and our prayers were answered when I was offered the opportunity to step into the superintendent position here at Roanoke County Schools. It has been an incredibly fulfilling and rewarding experience to work alongside such a talented, dedicated, and hard-working group of administrators and staff . . . and students of such a high caliber.

After much prayer, my wife, Cathy, and I have made the decision that it is time for us to once again enter a new phase in our lives. Cathy will be retiring from her teaching career at the end of this school year, and while I am not sure that I am ready to step away completely from my days of working, I think we have both agreed that it is time for me to change gears and look for new opportunities that will allow me to spend more time with my family and support my wife who has been by my side and supported me for the past 35 years.

In the coming weeks, the Roanoke County School Board will begin the process to search for a new superintendent.