Renovation Alliance is hoping the public will come out to Renovation Celebration. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports they hope the event will help them filled the gap created by the loss of federal funding and the sky-rocketing cost of construction materials due to tarriffs.

https://www.renovateall.org/rc2025