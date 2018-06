Kate Spade’s apparent suicide draws attention to mental health issues

| By

The apparent suicide this week of designer Kate Spade may be a high-profile case, but it reflects mental health issues that far more frequently go unseen. The most likely signs of depression are withdrawal and isolation. Local mental health experts say mental health and depression treatment is generally effective, more so when intervention comes sooner instead of later. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

06-07 Depression-Suicide Wrap1-WEB