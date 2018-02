Kaine tells WFIR assault weapon bill is starting point for conversation

| By

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has co-sponsored a new bill that would ban 205 military-style weapons and detachable high-capacity ammunition magazines. There are numerous exceptions in the bill, which Kaine told WFIR this morning is a “starting point” for discussion. About two dozen Democrats and independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are also sponsoring the bill to ban assault weapons – no Republican Senators support it at this point.

2-28 Kaine-Guns#1-WEB