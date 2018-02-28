Founding dean at VT-C Medical School to retire

| By

(Carilion release) Cynda Ann Johnson, M.D., founding dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, has announced her plans to retire. She will stay in her position this year while a search for her replacement is underway.

“Being founding dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and creating a school from scratch has been an amazing experience,” said Johnson. “From the unique, patient-centered curriculum that we created, to the high caliber students and graduates, and faculty who deeply care about teaching and mentoring, leading this school has exceeded my expectations in every way.”

In January 2007, Carilion Clinic, Virginia Tech, and the governor of Virginia announced plans for the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Research Institute. In November of that year, Carilion Clinic and Virginia Tech announced that Johnson would be the school’s founding dean. Johnson arrived in Roanoke, Virginia, in January 2008 to oversee the creation of a new allopathic medical school including accreditation, curriculum, admissions, policies, faculty appointments, and staffing.

“Not too many people these days can say they built a medical school from the ground up, particularly one with such a stellar reputation,” offered Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, who was part of the hiring committee that selected Johnson. “We knew we needed someone special for the job, and Cynda surpassed expectations – not only ours, but the community’s—at every step of the way.”