Kaine talks to FEMA, Governor about Hurricane prep

Virginia’s junior US Senator joined us live on-air this morning after speaking with Governor Northam and FEMA officials in Washington as Hurricane Florence approaches landfall. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Hear our extended conversation with Senator Tim Kaine below:

