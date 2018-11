Kaine says victory will keep Virginia values coming to DC

Incumbent Tim Kaine is headed back to Washington for a second term in the United States Senate. Kaine handily beat his Republican challenger Corey Stewart. The former Virginia governor and running mate of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race says he will continue to take Virginia values to DC. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more:

