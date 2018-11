Denver Riggleman, relative newcomer, wins 5th District race

A relative newcomer to politics will represent Virginia’s 5th District in Congress. Denver Riggleman defeated Democrat Leslie Cockburn by seven percentage points. Riggleman says he will try to avoid the harsh tone of the rough-and-tumble campaign as he works within a much-changed Congress. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

