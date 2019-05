Kaine responds to Virginia Tech student walkout over handing of sexual assault claim

| By

On a swing through the region last week US Senator Tim Kaine spoke with students at Virginia Tech about sexual assault prevention. Yesterday students walked out of classes in Blacksburg to protest what they said was the school’s poor response to an assault claim via its Title 9 office. Kaine spoke about that issue today. He says handling a claim fairly is important – he also contends that sex-ed courses in schools should move beyond biology to include “safe relationship behaviors.”

5-1 Kaine-Assault for web-WEB