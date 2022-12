Kaine on Griner’s release; Whelan still being held by Russia

Reaction today from US Senator Tim Kaine after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released by the Russians after almost 10 months of detention and is on her way home. Kaine also said it was “disappointing” that Paul Whelan – held by the Russians for almost four years – was not released at the same time, but he says the negotiation with Russia for Griner’s release should give his family hope that it is possible again in the future.