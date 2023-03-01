Kaine on Eli Lilly decision to cap insulin co-pays for all

The Inflation Reduction Act passed and signed into law last year capped insulin co-pays for those on Medicare at 35 dollars a month. A bill now in Congress would extend that same coverage to all diabetics who need insulin – and are not covered by Medicare. The Democrat-led IRA passed by one vote in the Senate. Democratic US Senator Mark Warner applauded the move by Ely Lilly today – calling it the “direct result of sustained pressure,” from Congress over the years. Warner has a Type 1 diabetic daughter. US Senator Tim Kaine on Eli Lilly’s announcement today that its not waiting for that bill – and will extend the cap to those with private insurance who use participating pharmacies: