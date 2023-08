K92 raising money to replace stolen Boys and Girls Club bikes

After bicycles were stolen from the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, one of our sister stations is trying to bridge the gap. Thieves allegedly stole at least nine bikes from a locked trailer. The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia uses expensive mountain bikes to give underprivileged kids a chance to learn the hobby.

You can text BIKES to 26989 to make a monetary donation.

You can call 540-904-7401 to donate a bike.