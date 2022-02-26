Joe Cobb will run again for Roanoke City Council

| By

Roanoke City Councilman Joe Cobb will seek a second term in office this year. Cobb made that announcement this morning at 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Maple Avenue, surrounded by supporters and guest speakers that included Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and Delegate Sam Rasoul. Cobb said “the city is hurting” and stressed the work of the gun violence prevention commission he chairs. He also wants to cut the red tape for Roanoke startup businesses, and do more to become a “healing-centered community” with greater access to mental health services. Four Democrats have announced their intention to run so far in a June 21 primary.