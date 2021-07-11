Jefferson Center returns with full season of live shows

Note: Jefferson Center Executive Director Cyrus Pace is live in studio with us tomorrow morning at 8:45 to talk about the upcoming season. Listen to it on WFIR; watch it on our Facebook.
(News Release) Jefferson Center, the region’s premier arts and education center, is pleased to announce its 2021-2022 Performance Season. The historic venue emerges from the past year with a memorable lineup of legendary performers and groundbreaking musicians spanning genres from R&B to bluegrass and flamenco to folk. The powerhouse roster includes legends Gladys Knight, Bela Fleck, Tanya Tucker, and Wynton Marsalis.
“Music brings peace and comfort and has the power to heal. It inspires us and teaches us. It reminds us and consoles us in ways we never thought possible,” says Executive Director, Cyrus Pace. “Live music will undoubtedly play a restorative role in our lives as we emerge from this past year. Music makes us feel hopeful. It makes us feel whole.” Season renewals begin Tuesday, July 13th at 10 am, and the full season goes on sale to the public Tuesday, July 27th at 10 am. Please visit www.jeffcenter.org/events to view our full season, get more information on our performing artists, and purchase tickets.
STAR CITY SERIES
2021
Sept. 17 – Bela Fleck Bluegrass
Sept. 19 – Gladys Knight
Oct. 22 – Gipsy Kings
2022
Jan. 23 – Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer
Feb. 23 – Anais Mitchell + Bonny Light Horseman
Apr. 22 – Shemekia Copeland with Sugaray Rayford
JAZZ SERIES
2022
Feb 5 – Pat Metheny
Mar. 23 – Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
JAZZ CLUB
2022
Jan. 29 – George Colligan Trio
Mar. 19 – Samara Joy
Apr. 8 Kat Edmonson
Apr. 14 Joel Ross Good Vibes
May. 21 Joey DeFrancesco
ADDITIONAL SHOWS
2021
Aug. 20 – Tuba Skinny
Aug. 26 – Tanya Tucker
Nov. 6 – Yasmin Williams
2022
Mar. 3 – Celtic Thunder
FAMILY
