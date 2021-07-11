Jefferson Center returns with full season of live shows

| By

Note: Jefferson Center Executive Director Cyrus Pace is live in studio with us tomorrow morning at 8:45 to talk about the upcoming season. Listen to it on WFIR; watch it on our Facebook.

(News Release) Jefferson Center, the region’s premier arts and education center, is pleased to announce its 2021-2022 Performance Season. The historic venue emerges from the past year with a memorable lineup of legendary performers and groundbreaking musicians spanning genres from R&B to bluegrass and flamenco to folk. The powerhouse roster includes legends Gladys Knight, Bela Fleck, Tanya Tucker, and Wynton Marsalis.

“Music brings peace and comfort and has the power to heal. It inspires us and teaches us. It reminds us and consoles us in ways we never thought possible,” says Executive Director, Cyrus Pace. “Live music will undoubtedly play a restorative role in our lives as we emerge from this past year. Music makes us feel hopeful. It makes us feel whole.” Season renewals begin Tuesday, July 13th at 10 am, and the full season goes on sale to the public Tuesday, July 27th at 10 am. Please visit www.jeffcenter.org/events to view our full season, get more information on our performing artists, and purchase tickets.

STAR CITY SERIES

2021

Sept. 17 – Bela Fleck Bluegrass

Sept. 19 – Gladys Knight

Oct. 22 – Gipsy Kings

2022

Jan. 23 – Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer

Feb. 23 – Anais Mitchell + Bonny Light Horseman

Apr. 22 – Shemekia Copeland with Sugaray Rayford

JAZZ SERIES

2022

Feb 5 – Pat Metheny

Mar. 23 – Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

JAZZ CLUB

2022

Jan. 29 – George Colligan Trio

Mar. 19 – Samara Joy

Apr. 8 Kat Edmonson

Apr. 14 Joel Ross Good Vibes

May. 21 Joey DeFrancesco

ADDITIONAL SHOWS

2021

Aug. 20 – Tuba Skinny

Aug. 26 – Tanya Tucker

Nov. 6 – Yasmin Williams

2022

Mar. 3 – Celtic Thunder

FAMILY

Aug. 20 – Tuba Skinny