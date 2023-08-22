Jae Valley Road crash, road closure includes fatality

(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday August 22 a 2005 Mack Truck driven by Michael Thornton was traveling northbound in the 4200 block of Jae Valley Rd in Roanoke County. The vehicle lost control, crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road. The truck struck a guardrail and continued down an embankment where it overturned and caught fire. Mr. Thornton died at the scene. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The road was closed to traffic for several hours but has reopened. There are no charges pending in this case and the investigation continues