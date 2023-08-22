Affordable housing complex coming to Salem Avenue in downtown Roanoke

Roanoke City Council passed an ordinance last night that will pave the way for an affordable housing complex on Salem Avenue in downtown Roanoke, near the new Valley Metro bus station. The developer will pay ten dollars to the City for the building that once housed the Homeless Assistance Team; 339 Salem Partners will invest around 8 million dollars to build a six-story structure with 80 1-or-2 bedroom apartments that will be rented well below market value (median range about $560-800 per month), based on income. It was the only bid Roanoke received after issuing a Request for Proposal. Jo Nelson with TAP, which helps low-income residents find affordable housing, was one of several organizations who spoke in favor of the proposal from 339 Salem Partners LLC: