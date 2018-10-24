Its Dr Pepper Day in Roanoke

Today’s date, 10-24, is also “10-2-4” – the three numbers on that iconic Dr. Pepper sign in downtown Roanoke, and the times of day an old marketing campaign said you should drink the beverage for good health. Roanoke has a long history with the soft drink and today they celebrated “Dr. Pepper Day” in the City Market Square with live music and giveaways. Waynette Anderson operates Dr. Pepper Park near the Walnut Street Bridge; this is the fourth time she has staged “Dr. Pepper Day” on October 24th – or 10-2-4.

