Members of the General Assembly will head back to Richmond tomorrow to consider 38 budget amendments announced by Governor Youngkin yesterday. Republican State Senator David Suetterlein spoke about tomorrow’s special session at the Salem-Roanoke County’s Legislative round-up this morning. Both Suetterlein and fellow panelist Joe McNamara, a local Republican delegate, said a 3 month gas tax “holiday” would not impact scheduled construction projects that the tax was designed to support.