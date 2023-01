Its a beagle reunion at Highland Dog park tomorrow

Call it a “beagle reunion” – the 100-plus beagles rescued by Angels of Assisi from the Envigo lab facility last summer and placed with local families are invited to a get-together at the Highland Dog Park in Roanoke tomorrow afternoon. Angels of Assisi executive director Lisa O’Neill also sees it as a support system for the beagle families. That beagle reunion and “celebration” as O’Neill puts it, starts at 1-pm tomorrow at the Highland Dog Park: