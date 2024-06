“It Only Takes One” moves to Phase 2

First Lady of Virginia Suzanne Youngkin was joined by Attorney General Jason Miyares today in Roanoke as “Phase 2” of the Fentanyl Awareness campaign “It Only Takes One,” was announced. Youngkin says the overdose numbers have ticked down recently, and added that the wider distribution of and training for the use of Narcan to revive people from an opioid overdose is helping to save lives. More on this story tomorrow on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News between 6 and 9am.